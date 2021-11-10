Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trade Winds
Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
942 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths
(FILE)
3-year-old recovering after heroin overdose in Oxford County
Homeless encampment near the Hope House
Bangor cleaning up homeless encampment ahead of winter
Man accused of threatening clerk at Circle K in Bangor and getting away with undisclosed amount...
Bangor Circle K robbery early Wednesday morning

Latest News

FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
Douglas Barter
Police asking for help locating missing Waldoboro man
September 2020 picture of Emmy Rose taken by Robert Serbagi
NTSB uses video, high-res photos in probe of sunken boat
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld