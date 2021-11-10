Brightening Skies This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain will continue to taper off through early afternoon as low pressure moves to our east. Skies will gradually clear from west to east across the state through the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows dropping to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Thursday. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies then turn partly sunny during the afternoon as some clouds ahead of our next weathermaker start to move into the state. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° for highs Thursday afternoon. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region Friday will bring us some wet and breezy weather to end the work week. Rain will develop across the state Friday morning and continue through Friday night, tapering off late. Rainfall totals of .5″ to 1.5″ can be expected. As the area of low pressure approaches, with high pressure to our east, we’ll see the pressure gradient tightening across the state resulting in a gusty, southerly breeze. The breeze will be strongest along the coast where gusts to 40-45 MPH will be possible while inland areas see the potential for gusts to reach 30-35 MPH throughout the day Friday. Rain will taper off Friday night leading to some drier weather for the weekend. We’ll still see a good deal of cloudiness around both weekend days but at this point, it looks like mainly dry conditions this weekend. Plan on variably cloudy skies Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s and variably cloudy skies again Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 40s.

Today: Morning rain tapering off by late morning/early afternoon then clearing skies as the afternoon progresses. Cooler with highs between 45°-54°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 29°-35°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 43°-50°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming light and variable during the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and a gusty breeze developing. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

