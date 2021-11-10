Bangor Circle K robbery early Wednesday morning

Man accused of threatening clerk at Circle K in Bangor and getting away with undisclosed amount of cash from register (Bangor Police)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Circle K on Broadway early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the store around 2:30 a.m.

The clerk says the suspect threatened her and demanded money from the register.

The man was last seen heading towards the Broadway Shopping Center.

He’s described as being between the age of 40 to 50, wearing a dark hoodie, and a camo face mask with a gray beard underneath.

If you have any information or recognize the man pictured here, you are asked to call Detective Steve Pelletier at the Bangor police department.

Their number is 947-7384.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.