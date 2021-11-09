State releases winter heating guide

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - We are getting in to the cold weather months, and home heating energy prices are rising.

The Governor’s Energy Office is getting the word out about programs to help Mainers save money and make energy upgrades.

The winter resource guide is out now for consumers, and it lets people know what kind of assistance is out there for them.

The Office of Energy says Maine is the most heating oil dependent state in the country.

New programs and additional money has been made available this winter.

“So now is a really good time to anyone to reach out to look at the guide but also to know that there is assistance if you need help this winter,” said Dan Burgess from Governor’s Energy Office.

There is also money for weatherization and energy upgrades.

The program is available for both homeowners and renters.

