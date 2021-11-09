Scarborough man who police say caused a Brewer stand off to have trial in December
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Scarborough man who police say caused a stand off in Brewer back in August will have his trial in December.
51-year-old Patrick Mullen appeared in a video conference court hearing Monday morning.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing a firearm as a felon.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a 250 thousand dollar fine.
Mullen has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1988.
It’s expected Mullen will be transferred to federal custody.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.