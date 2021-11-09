Scarborough man who police say caused a Brewer stand off to have trial in December

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Scarborough man who police say caused a stand off in Brewer back in August will have his trial in December.

51-year-old Patrick Mullen appeared in a video conference court hearing Monday morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing a firearm as a felon.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a 250 thousand dollar fine.

Mullen has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1988.

It’s expected Mullen will be transferred to federal custody.

