Rockland hotel may soon be forced to close

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Rockland’s oldest hotels may soon be forced to close.

Rockland City Council voted 3-1 Monday night to deny a lodging license for the Trade Winds Inn.

The current license expired Oct. 15.

The council had postponed the licensing decision during its September and October meetings.

The city says the hotel has a history of code violations.

The fire department and code enforcement office reported the hotel is not up to code, despite repeated warnings.

”We’ve tried. We’ve reached out. We’ve shown up. We were just down there last week for another inspection that was a complete waste of our time after direction was given on what we were looking for. I just feel like if the council and the city manager have an appetite to deal with it a little more aggressively, I’d be glad to jump on board,” said Chris Whytock, Rockland fire chief.

“I’m disinclined to simply, or at least temporarily put them out of business, which I think would be the effect of denying the license. I’d rather extend it for 30 days and send them a frank letter,” said Nathan Davis, Rockland city councilor.

Next moves could involve fines or a forced closing until the building is up to code.

