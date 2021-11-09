Advertisement

North Carolina man sentenced to 4 years for extreme abuse of infant in 2019

27-year-old Cyree Hansley sentenced Tuesday.
27-year-old Cyree Hansley sentenced Tuesday.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A North Carolina man will serve four years in prison for critically injuring a then six month old boy in 2019.

A judge Tuesday accepted a guilty plea from 27-year-old Cyree Hansley to charges of aggravated assault and assault on a child less than 6 years old.

Hansley was living with the boy’s mother.

In court, attorneys discussed the abuse the child suffered at the hands of Hansley.

The abuse culminated when his mother returned home one night after a class she was taking to find the child cold and unresponsive.

She rushed him to the emergency room where they discovered the extent of his injuries.

“My son will suffer for the rest of his life from brain injury and blindness. He beat a tiny defenseless little child, and on behalf of my son and I, want him to admit he did that,” Alexandria Orduna, victim’s mother.

“No child should ever have to go through that. I failed as a step-in father failed protected. Every day for the past two and a half years, I thought of his well being and prayed for him. I do take responsibility. From the bottom of my heart, I hope that someday you can forgive me,” said Hansley.

Hansley will also serve five and a half years probation.

His attorney requested that when his prison sentence is complete, he be able to return to his home state of North Carolina.

