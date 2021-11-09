Milbridge girl wins $1K for cabbage grown in grandmother's garden

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Money doesn’t grow on trees, but for one 9-year-old in Milbridge, it grew in her grandmother’s garden.

Mia Dorr, her sister Kendyl, and their cousins grew up helping in their grandmother Lynda Dorr’s garden.

“This garden is all about the grandkids coming over, picking something to eat,” said Lynda.

“I would like poke a hole in the dirt, put a seed in it, and help her water,” said Mia.

When Mia came home with a starter cabbage plant in the spring of her third grade year, she knew exactly what to do with it.

“She had said that she had a contest and she wanted to grow a big cabbage. So, she brought it over to Lynda’s and planted it,” said Stephanie Dorr, Mia’s mom.

Bonnie Plants first launched the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program in the 90s and brought it back this year to give students a safe, outdoor learning activity during COVID.

“The goal of our founders was, and has continued even now, inspiring a love of gardening in young people so we could cultivate and create multiple generations of people who love gardening,” said Angela Thomas, corporate communications manager at Bonnie Plants.

“I grew it and then I grew it more and I checked on it a little. I just wanted it to keep growing and see how big it could get,” said Mia.

Mia’s cabbage weighed 12 pounds when she picked it.

There was one problem.

“It was kind of gross because it had a bunch of slugs in it,” said Mia.

Lucky for Mia, the cabbages aren’t judged on appearance alone.

“Some cabbages look really great, some may have gotten attacked by bugs. That happens! It happens to gardeners of all ages,” said Thomas.

In addition to bragging rights as the winner in Maine, Mia also gets a four-figure scholarship check. Now a fourth grader, she was in class when she learned she had won.

“I was like, oh, my teacher’s probably going to say my name for something. I thought I was going to get in trouble for something,” said Mia.

Instead, she heard the teacher say:

”I am pleased to inform you that Mia Dorr has been selected as the Maine state winner of the Bonnie Plant 3rd Grade Cabbage Program 2021 contest.”

“And then they said my name, and $1,000,” said Mia.

“You will receive a $1,000 scholarship award from Bonnie Plants!” the teacher continued.

“I think I got a little teary-eyed, especially when I watched the video because I was just so proud of her. And like I said, I thought she was joking when she said she could win $1,000 so my mind is blown. I’m really proud of her,” said Stephanie.

While her parents Stephanie and Chad have suggested she save the prize money, Mia does have one purchase in mind.

“I am gonna try and convince Mumma to buy another cat,” said Mia.

She even has a name picked out: Pumpkin.

Fitting, for a champion gardener.

Registration for the 2022 3rd Grade Cabbage Program opens in January. To learn more, visit bonniecabbageprogram.com.

