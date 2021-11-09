Advertisement

Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda Dean told The Associated Press.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a Vietnam War hand grenade blast yet went on to serve as a U.S. senator from Georgia, died on Tuesday. He was 79.

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda Dean told The Associated Press.

Cleland, a Democrat, served one term in the U.S. Senate, losing a 2002 re-election bid to Republican Saxby Chambliss. He also served as as administrator of the U.S. Veterans Administration, as Georgia Secretary of State and as a Georgia state senator.

A native of Lithonia, Cleland was a U.S. Army captain in Vietnam when he lost an arm and two legs while picking up a fallen grenade in 1968. For years, Cleland blamed himself for dropping the grenade, but he learned in 1999 that another soldier had dropped it.

