Maranacook celebrates State Girls Soccer Championship

READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maranacook Black Bears capped off an outstanding season by shutting out their last nine opponents on their way to a State C Championship victory over Bucksport, 5-0.

It’s the first state title in program history after this year’s class of nine seniors made a championship appearance as freshmen. The team said they believed they could win it all, and their coaches are proud of their character and family atmosphere.

“This was our goal to win the State Championship, and during preseason and all the tough practices, we pushed ourselves really hard. We all stayed positive, and I think that’s what really helped us get to the game,” said Ella Schmidt, senior defender.

“It means everything. It’s definitely been a dream of mine, and I think everybody else on this team feels that way as well. It feels amazing,” said Emily Harper, senior forward.

The senior class finished their careers with just one home loss.

