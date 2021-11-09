Maine’s 16th pedestrian death in 2021 prompts warning from activists

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - In response to a man’s death in Portland over the weekend, representing the 16th fatal crash involving a pedestrian so far in 2021, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine is urging drivers to use extra caution, especially with the sun setting earlier.

The coalition says only 10 pedestrians were killed in Maine all of last year.

17 pedestrians were killed in crashes with cars in 2019.

“It is always just so upsetting and heartbreaking and our hearts go out to the family and friends of all victims,” said Jean Sideris, the organization’s executive director.

According to data from the Maine Department of Transportation, 150 bicyclists have been injured in crashes with cars so far this year. Two riders were killed, according to the agency.

The DOT also reports 149 pedestrians have been injured in crashes with cars this year and 16 have died.

“As the days are getting shorter, especially to slow down, to pay attention, to remind ourselves that our visibility is not what it usually would be,” Sideris said.

Portland Police say they continue to investigate Saturday’s early morning crash which left a 68-year-old man dead.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police say as of now the driver, a 51-year-old from Livermore Falls is not facing any charges.

Maine DOT data also shows so far this year, 16 pedestrians were hit and injured in crashes with cars where distraction was cited.

In that same timeframe, seven bicyclists were hurt in crashes where distraction was considered a factor.

