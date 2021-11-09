Advertisement

Maine soldier’s family reunited with his Purple Heart

State officials says Private Benjamin E. Carter, who was from Machias was awarded the purple...
State officials says Private Benjamin E. Carter, who was from Machias was awarded the purple heart in 1967.(State of Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The family of a deceased Army soldier has been reunited with his Purple Heart.

State officials says Private Benjamin E. Carter, who was from Machias, was awarded the Purple Heart in 1967.

We’re told he was wounded in action in the Republic of Vietnam.

The Purple Heart came to the office through an abandoned safe deposit box.

The Office of the State Treasurer says they are working to get his sister, Candace Carter, the meritorious.

She is his only living relative.

In honor of Veterans Day, state officials say in addition to $289 million in unclaimed property, they also have several military medals, pins, dog tags, and bars that they would love to give back to their rightful owners.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses
The death of a child leads to a major drug bust in Oakland
Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say
(FILE)
3-year-old recovering after heroin overdose in Oxford County
Gas prices
Gas prices up again in northern New England, but relief soon
Brewer firefighter, Jason Gross, is one of the few suffering from a rare, but serious side...
‘It is miserable:’ Brewer firefighter shares experience with rare, but serious side effect of COVID vaccine

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Homeless encampment near the Hope House
Bangor cleaning up homeless encampment ahead of winter
Fire in Kingman
Fire destroys Kingman home
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
942 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths