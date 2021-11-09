Maine soldier’s family reunited with his Purple Heart

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The family of a deceased Army soldier has been reunited with his Purple Heart.

State officials says Private Benjamin E. Carter, who was from Machias, was awarded the Purple Heart in 1967.

We’re told he was wounded in action in the Republic of Vietnam.

The Purple Heart came to the office through an abandoned safe deposit box.

The Office of the State Treasurer says they are working to get his sister, Candace Carter, the meritorious.

She is his only living relative.

In honor of Veterans Day, state officials say in addition to $289 million in unclaimed property, they also have several military medals, pins, dog tags, and bars that they would love to give back to their rightful owners.

