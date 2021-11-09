Maine Center for Economic Policy releases ‘State of Working Maine’ report

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new report by the Maine Center for Economic Policy points to a general undervaluing of work that is sometimes deemed critical or essential.

It also noted a lack of power by workers to improve conditions in their workplace.

Officials say the “State of Working Maine” report illustrates various ways policymakers can learn from the pandemic to craft new guidelines that improve working conditions.

That can help Maine’s economy recover by making sure workers can go back to jobs that can provide for themselves and their families.

Among the report’s suggestions: raise the minimum wage, guarantee paid sick leave and provide support for child care.

”These are all policies that go straight at the problems that both workers and employers are confronting in the labor market today, and I think that’s something that lawmakers in Maine and throughout the country should really take note of,” said David Cooper, Economic Policy Institute.

The report also recommends forming unions in the work place and strengthening state and federal unemployment benefits.

To read the full report, you can check out MECEP.org.

