Kira Kutzinski reflects on Maine soccer career after coming over from Germany

She plans to pursue a sports marketing career
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine soccer goalkeeper Kira Kutzinski made the leap from Germany to the United States for her college career.

She said there were some challenges to overcome, but being a Black Bear has been a wonderful experience.

“It was very difficult. Even the language to communicate on the field, like turn, back, and directing the back line was a huge deal for me in the beginning. The schedule here where we practice in the morning is different from back home we practice at night,” said Kutzinski.

Kutzinski added that the specialized coaching in American college soccer is a big plus. She plans to pursue a career in sports marketing and settling down in Germany around when she finishes her 20′s.

