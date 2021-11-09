Group of lawmakers, health care advocates call for increased federal investment in health care

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One week after Maine opened its new state-based health insurance marketplace, a group of lawmakers and health care advocates called for increased federal investment in health care.

The new marketplace, CoverMe.gov, allows Mainers to enroll in private health insurance.

Since American Rescue Plan money was authorized for the program, almost 25% of consumers in the state have enrolled in a marketplace plan for less than $10 a month.

Senate President Troy Jackson urged Mainers to call on members of Maine’s congressional delegation, like Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, to support the President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

He says that would strengthen this initiative.

”I wouldn’t give anyone a pass on this. I feel confident that Jared is going to get there. But let’s make sure we call all four and tell them that this is something that people in the State of Maine are demanding, it shouldn’t have taken this long, and just important that we get this through,” said Jackson.

“These investments will ensure that women and their children will have what they need to survive and thrive. And we can do this without raising costs on working families like mine here in Maine. The Build Back Better Agenda won’t cost working- and middle-class families a dime. In fact, it will lower their taxes,” said Erin Oberson, Northern Light Health registered nurse.

The Build Back Better framework is still being discussed in Washington.

