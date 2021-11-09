Advertisement

Fire destroys Kingman home

Fire in Kingman
Fire in Kingman(Lee Fire and Rescue)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGMAN, Maine (WABI) - A family in Kingman is without a place to live after a fire destroyed their home.

When crews arrived around 8:30 Monday morning, they say the two-story farmhouse was already up in flames.

Officials say one of the owners was home at the time, but was able to get out safely.

We’re told one dog was lost in the fire.

The rest of the family pets and farm animals were all saved by neighbors.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

A GOFUNDME page is also set up to help them.

