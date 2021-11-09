Fire destroys Kingman home

KINGMAN, Maine (WABI) - A family in Kingman is without a place to live after a fire destroyed their home.

When crews arrived around 8:30 Monday morning, they say the two-story farmhouse was already up in flames.

Officials say one of the owners was home at the time, but was able to get out safely.

We’re told one dog was lost in the fire.

The rest of the family pets and farm animals were all saved by neighbors.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

A GOFUNDME page is also set up to help them.

