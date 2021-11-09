Ellsworth Elementary and Middle schools closed today due to COVID related concerns

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -Ellsworth Elementary and Middle School are closed today due to COVID concerns.

A letter from the superintendent states 11 people associated with the school tested positive for the virus.

He notes there are already multiple students and staff members in quarantine.

Because of that, neither in person nor remote learning can be offered today for Ellsworth students in preschool through eighth grade.

The plan is to return to full, in person instruction tomorrow.

