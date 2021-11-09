Defense questions timeline, accounts before fatal crash

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of a truck driver who’s charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019 have called several witnesses to set up a timeline of the truck-tractor trailer’s path before the crash, but the defense questioned the accounts and said the testimony didn’t prove it was the same vehicle.

Twenty-five-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 29 on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019.

He pleaded not guilty.

A Coos County judge heard arguments Tuesday.

