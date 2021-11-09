Advertisement

Collins joins push to send federal workers back to in-person

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Republican senator says she’s joining with dozens of others in calling for an immediate transition of federal workers back to in-person service.

Sen. Susan Collins is part of a group of 43 senators, all of whom are Republicans, calling for the change.

The senators have made the request to the heads of three federal departments, including the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Collins and the other senators said in a Tuesday statement that the lack of in-person staffing had led to lack of responsiveness and accessibility across the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses
The death of a child leads to a major drug bust in Oakland
Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say
(FILE)
3-year-old recovering after heroin overdose in Oxford County
Gas prices
Gas prices up again in northern New England, but relief soon
Brewer firefighter, Jason Gross, is one of the few suffering from a rare, but serious side...
‘It is miserable:’ Brewer firefighter shares experience with rare, but serious side effect of COVID vaccine

Latest News

Gavel
Defense questions timeline, accounts before fatal crash
State officials says Private Benjamin E. Carter, who was from Machias was awarded the purple...
Maine soldier’s family reunited with his Purple Heart
Homeless encampment near the Hope House
Bangor cleaning up homeless encampment ahead of winter
Fire in Kingman
Fire destroys Kingman home