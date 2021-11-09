Collins joins push to send federal workers back to in-person

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Republican senator says she’s joining with dozens of others in calling for an immediate transition of federal workers back to in-person service.

Sen. Susan Collins is part of a group of 43 senators, all of whom are Republicans, calling for the change.

The senators have made the request to the heads of three federal departments, including the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Collins and the other senators said in a Tuesday statement that the lack of in-person staffing had led to lack of responsiveness and accessibility across the federal government.

