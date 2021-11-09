Clouds & Showers Arrive Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has just about cleared the region and clouds will be increasing overnight. There will be a chance of scattered showers after midnight for areas south of Greenville & Millinocket. Showers will last until mid-morning Wednesday before conditions dry up. Most locations can expect a few hundredths of rainfall. Lows tonight will range from near freezing across the north, where skies will stay mostly clear, to the low 40s closer to the coast.

By Wednesday afternoon, high pressure builds into the region & sunshine will return. Highs tomorrow will be heading for the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure remains in place for Thursday, Veteran’s Day. This will bring lots of sunshine, but also our coolest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and a few spots may hit the low 50s.

By late week, a low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes. This will bring a better & heavier chance of rain Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. Winds will also be increasing especially Friday. Some gusts near the coast could top out near 50 mph. Inland areas can expect a SSE wind gusting near 30-40 mph. Rain should clear out by early Saturday and some spots will see some afternoon sun.

Low pressure system will bring us strong wind gusts & heavy rainfall Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. (WABI)

Strong SSE wind gusts expect Friday afternoon through the evening hours. Strongest winds will be along the coast where gusts could get upwards of 50 mph. (WABI)

Another quick moving low pressure system will move through by early next week. This will bring a few light showers & even some flakes to some northern spots.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s and low 40s. Winds from the NNE around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers coming to an end in the morning with brightening skies by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cooler. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and rain arrives by midday. Highs in the low to mid 50s & winds increasing with gusts near 50 mph possible along the coast.

SATURDAY: Rain chances in the morning. Winds die down. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.