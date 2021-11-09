Black Bears hoping for turnaround

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is welcoming Merrimack to Alfond Arena this weekend.

Maine men's hockey is welcoming Merrimack to Alfond Arena this weekend (WABI)

The Black Bears sit at 0-7-1, but they say they’ve got the players to turn things around.

“Everyone on this team knows what we have in this room. Our record doesn’t portray how good this tea really is. I think every day we get back, and we know it’s coming. It’s going to turn around real quick for us here,” said Ben Poisson, junior forward.

Their first chance will come against a Merrimack team that’s in sixth place in Hockey East at 2-5-0.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.