Black Bears hoping for turnaround

Maine men’s hockey is welcoming Merrimack to Alfond Arena this weekend
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is welcoming Merrimack to Alfond Arena this weekend.

The Black Bears sit at 0-7-1, but they say they’ve got the players to turn things around.

“Everyone on this team knows what we have in this room. Our record doesn’t portray how good this tea really is. I think every day we get back, and we know it’s coming. It’s going to turn around real quick for us here,” said Ben Poisson, junior forward.

Their first chance will come against a Merrimack team that’s in sixth place in Hockey East at 2-5-0.

