Black Bears hit the road to UMass for Fagnano’s return

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine football is going to UMass this weekend, and the matchup with the Minutemen is the stage for quarterback Joe Fagnano’s return to his starting job.

He's returning from an injury suffered in early-season loss to James Madison (WABI)

He’s all healed from his high-ankle sprain he suffered against James Madison. Although he’s been sidelined for a while, he said he’s comfortable getting back on the field.

“When I go out there and play football, I don’t really think about it. It’s not in the back of my mind. If I do get hit there, it’s like getting hit anywhere else really for me. I’m not really worried about that,” said Fagnano, junior quarterback.

The Black Bears will be facing a UMass team that just let go of head coach Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo after 1-8 start.

Saturday’s Minutemen Senior Day kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.