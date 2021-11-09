Beautiful This Afternoon, A Bit of Rain Arrives Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will drop through the state this afternoon and stall out just offshore tonight. This front will provide us with a little bit of cloudiness this afternoon on its way through. Skies will average partly to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the daylight hours. Temperatures will be mild this afternoon with highs in mid-50s to low 60s expected. Low pressure is forecast to ride along the stalled cold front tonight, bringing us a round of some light rain, mainly after midnight. Low temperatures will drop back to the 30s and low 40s.

The area of low pressure will push to our east on Wednesday. We’ll start the day with plenty of clouds and some rain but as the low moves to our east, the rain will taper off from west to east across the state by late morning into the early afternoon. Skies are expected to clear out during the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. A northwest wind will usher cooler, more seasonable air into the region for Wednesday as well. Look for highs on Wednesday to top off in the mid-40s to low 50s. High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Thursday. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies then turn partly sunny during the afternoon as some clouds ahead of our next weathermaker start to move into the state. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° for highs Thursday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to move out of the Great Lakes Region later in the week and bring us rain and breezy conditions Friday and Friday night.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 53°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing, mainly after midnight. Lows between 32°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Morning rain tapering off by early afternoon then clearing skies. Cooler with highs between 46°-54°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

