Bath man who shot relative sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bath man found guilty of numerous charges in connection with a shooting in Shirley has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

26-year-old Christopher Hallowell will serve 25 years for his attempted murder charge. He was also sentenced to 15 years concurrently for several other charges.

Police say in July 2019, Hallowell shot a distant relative.

She testified in court that she went to her horse barn, heard a loud bang, then saw Hallowell in the doorway with a gun.

She said Hallowell tasered her twice and struck her in the head with his rifle.

She escaped to nearby Route 15 where a passerby took her to the hospital.

Hallowell had pleaded not criminally responsible because of his mental health.

