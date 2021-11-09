Bangor expanding affordable housing options

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor will soon be offering more affordable housing options in the region.

Community Housing of Maine is working to acquire the Schoolhouse Apartments on Harlow Street currently owned by Bangor Development Associates.

They plan to invest $15 million into the property, which will go towards additional units, increasing unit size, ADA improvements and more.

The renovated apartments will provide 66 units of affordable housing for families that qualify.

Officials also mentioned a project on Davis Road that will provide 32 units, which also received financing.

Officials are excited about these large-scale projects as they look to provide more affordable housing in Bangor.

“Any time we can see any amount of scale in terms of housing development is exciting,” said Tanya Emery, Bangor’s director of community and economic development. “We love when people add one or two units here or there, that’s awesome, but having things that move the needle at 30 units or 60 units really does move us towards the goal of increasing the supply of safe and affordable housing in the region.”

Emery expects the parties to close on their financing in the next couple of weeks. The redevelopment project will start shortly after that.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.