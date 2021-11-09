Bangor cleaning up homeless encampment ahead of winter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is spending roughly $2,000 to clean up the homeless encampment near the Hope House as winter approaches.

Tuesday morning, Bangor Public Works and Parks and Recreation started hauling away trash and abandoned tents in the area.

It’s part of an effort to prepare for the colder months by removing anything that poses a threat to safety or hygiene.

Next week, the city will return with case workers and navigators to find alternative places for people to stay.

Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell says right now the city is aware of roughly 170 homeless people in the area.

In years past that number has been around 30 to 40.

”Unfortunately, with the housing market as tight as it is, there is no easy solution to this issue. We are doing our best as a community to approach this head on and hopefully reduce the amount of impact it has in our area, but unfortunately, there is no known solution at this time,” said O’Donnell.

The Ramada Inn has been used as a homeless shelter during the pandemic.

Funding for that will run out at the end of December.

Everyone staying there will need to move to the Hope House in some capacity.

O’Donnell says no one will be removed from the encampments next week, just assisted with making plans for the winter.

