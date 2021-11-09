942 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths

Latest COVID cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 8 more Mainers died with COVID, according to the Maine CDC.

Two residents each from Kennebec, Somerset and Washington counties, one person each from Aroostook and Androscoggin counties.

There are also 952 new cases of coronavirus.

These numbers reflect three days of reporting since the Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

5,975 new COVID vaccines were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

4,444 of those were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County adding 119 new cases since Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

114 new ones in Kennebec. 65 new cases in Hancock, 56 in Somerset and 27 in Washington counties.

At last check there were 215 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

76 are in critical care.

33 are on a ventilator.

