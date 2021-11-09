Advertisement

3-year-old recovering after heroin overdose

By WMTW
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROWNFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she overdosed on heroin.

Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to an apartment on Main Street in Brownfield Monday for a report of an overdose.

Investigators say the girl’s mother, Josselyn Henry, left the room, leaving the girl unattended.

When she returned, she found the girl unconscious near some heroin that had been left out.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Henry is facing several charges including endangering the welfare of a child.

