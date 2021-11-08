U.S. Border Opens To Travelers Who Are Compliant With Vaccination Protocols

HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. and Canadian border officially reopened Monday for vaccinated Canadians.

Cars have been passing through here, and several other ports of entry here in the County, all day.

It’s been over a year and a half since Canadians could cross the land border onto U-S soil, aside from truckers and other workers.

For a lot of the people in these border communities, this chance to reunite has been a long time coming.

I’ve heard people say the communities along the border up here have never felt like separate towns, let alone separate countries, and the impact for families and friends has been huge.

But there’s also been an impact for businesses who relied on Canadian customers.

Business owners have mentioned that dairy, poultry, and gas all attracted Canadian shoppers here to Aroostook County.

One business owner says he doesn’t expect customers to waltz back into stores because there’s a big concern now about access to PCR tests which are needed to cross back into Canada after people visit.

So, it’s expected to be a while before the Houlton Woodstock entry here will have the pre-COVID traffic it’s used to.

