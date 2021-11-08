Advertisement

Sunny and slightly warmer today

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will continue to sit over the northeast today and tonight. More sunshine is expected on Monday with slightly above-average temperatures once again. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, but it won’t be as chilly with lows above freezing.

A weak disturbance will approach from the west on Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and the warmest day we have this week, with highs reaching near 60 for some inland locations. The disturbance will bring the chance of a few showers Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Only light accumulations are expected.

High pressure will move in behind the front. Wednesday will be a little breezy, with gusts to 25 mph at times. Once the front moves out and high pressure builds in, skies will become mostly sunny. The high will remain over the region on Thursday. It will be a little cooler but not as breezy.

A low pressure system will track through the region Friday and into the weekend. Rain is expected Friday afternoon and will continue Friday night. Scattered shower activity is forecast on Saturday before tapering off Sunday morning. On average, 1-2″ of rain is forecast through Sunday, with most of it falling Friday and Saturday. Slightly higher amounts are possible Downeast.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs 50-57°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 35-43°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 50-61°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain starting in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

