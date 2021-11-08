Advertisement

‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is oldest to hike Appalachian Trail

M.J. Eberhart, 83, arrives on the summit of Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept....
M.J. Eberhart, 83, arrives on the summit of Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Gorham, New Hampshire. Eberhart, who goes by the trail name of Nimblewill Nomad, is the oldest person to hike the entire 2,193-mile Appalachian Trail.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An 83-year-old hiker who is known as Nimblewill Nomad has become the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail.

M.J. Eberhart of Flagg Mountain, Alabama, hiked into the records books Sunday.

An official with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy confirmed Eberhart’s feat.

He hiked the trail in out-of-order sections for optimal weather and completed the journey in western Massachusetts.

Joining him at the finish was Dale Sanders, who is the former record holder at age 82 in 2017.

Eberhart was toasted with Champagne at journey’s end.

The Appalachian Trail covers over 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine

