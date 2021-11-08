Gas prices up again in northern New England, but relief soon

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices rose once again in northern New England over the last week.

GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said prices in Maine went up the most over the past week.

The price in the state was up 2.7 cents per gallon to $3.41 per gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire went up 2.4 cents per gallon to $3.34. In Vermont, prices rose about a cent to $3.41. Prices fell about a cent to $3.45 in the Burlington area, however.

An industry analyst with GasBuddy said some price relief could be on the way soon.

