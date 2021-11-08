Former chair of Bangor Water District new Bangor City Council Chair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor’s newest council chair says he’s ready to tackle the topic of homelessness.

Rick Fournier was sworn in Monday morning.

Fournier was previously the Chair of the Bangor Water District and Bangor city Planning Board.

He’s also served on numerous community boards including the Bangor Y, Maine Discovery Museum and American Folk Festival.

Fournier and newly elected councilwoman Dina Yacoubagha talked about ways to to address Bangor’s homeless population.

“I think we really need to bring the whole community together to create a better understanding,” says Fournier. “And that’s why I want, as the council, to be able to take that lead.”

“Talking about reviving the economy, talking about creating a more diverse atmosphere so that more people can move into Bangor and make it home the same way I did,” adds Yacoubagha.

Fournier also addressed the open City Manager position saying he hopes to have it filled before the end of the year.

Debbie Laurie is currently serving as the Interim city manager

