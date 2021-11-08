Dexter Tigers ready for Maranacook in State title bout

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter Tigers are on their way to the 8-Man Small School State Championship Game.

The Tigers defeated Stearns-Schenck, 22-6, to win the North region crown. Now it’s on to a showdown with Maranacook, the No. 5 seed out of the South that’s upset Old Orchard Beach, Telstar, and Dirigo on its way to championship weekend.

The Dexter players said they have the tools to shut the door on the Cinderella run.

“Well it all starts up front. We’ve got big boys up front there, and they open the holes up there. We just run. We just go,” said Avery Gagnon, senior running back/linebacker.

“I think we’ve been able to control the game pretty well this year. I think we can do the same with Maranacook,” said Gage Sinclair, senior offensive guard/defensive tackle.

“I think we have the offensive line and the defense to beat them. I think we have enough to run the ball right down their throats. I think we have enough to stop them on defense,” said Cameron Allen, senior running back/cornerback.

“We’ve been trying to work on getting better pressure on the quarterback. That’s definitely improved. Our defensive backs have had very good coverage,” said Nathan Schobel, senior fullback/linebacker.

The Tigers and Maranacook will face off from Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

