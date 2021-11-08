Black Bears celebrate America East Field Hockey Championship

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are on their way to the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Tournament after defeating UAlbany, 2-1, in a shootout in Saturday’s America East Championship in Orono.

The Black Bears held serve as the tournament's No. 1 seed (WABI)

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Mia Borley said fulfilling the team’s potential was in the works for a long time.

“We have so much experience in every single line. I think we knew in the spring that this was going to be a really good team. If we wanted it, then we could do it,” said Borley, senior goalkeeper.

Head Coach Josette Babineau had plenty of pep talks to give during the shootout thriller and saw one big play that changed everything.

“The goal that they had on the corner that got disallowed and called back changed the momentum because that was a very big opportunity for them,” said Babineau.

Julia Ross found the back of the net in the shootout, and she said the team was able to keep its poise throughout the game.

“I don’t think we were anticipating to go fully to two overtimes and to a shootout, but we definitely had a lot of good energy at the start. We were ready to see it through all the way,” said Ross, junior forward.

Chloe Walton also scored in the shootout, and she said the team was determined at the start of the day.

“I just knew that this was not going to be our last game. We really just want to keep playing,” said Walton, senior forward.

Next up for the Black Bears is a date with Miami (OH) Wednesday at 2 p.m., and the winner will face No. 3 Michigan two days later.

