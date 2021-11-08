Advertisement

Black Bears celebrate America East Field Hockey Championship

Maine held serve as the tournament’s No. 1 seed
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are on their way to the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Tournament after defeating UAlbany, 2-1, in a shootout in Saturday’s America East Championship in Orono.

The Black Bears held serve as the tournament's No. 1 seed
The Black Bears held serve as the tournament's No. 1 seed(WABI)

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Mia Borley said fulfilling the team’s potential was in the works for a long time.

“We have so much experience in every single line. I think we knew in the spring that this was going to be a really good team. If we wanted it, then we could do it,” said Borley, senior goalkeeper.

Head Coach Josette Babineau had plenty of pep talks to give during the shootout thriller and saw one big play that changed everything.

“The goal that they had on the corner that got disallowed and called back changed the momentum because that was a very big opportunity for them,” said Babineau.

Julia Ross found the back of the net in the shootout, and she said the team was able to keep its poise throughout the game.

“I don’t think we were anticipating to go fully to two overtimes and to a shootout, but we definitely had a lot of good energy at the start. We were ready to see it through all the way,” said Ross, junior forward.

Chloe Walton also scored in the shootout, and she said the team was determined at the start of the day.

“I just knew that this was not going to be our last game. We really just want to keep playing,” said Walton, senior forward.

Next up for the Black Bears is a date with Miami (OH) Wednesday at 2 p.m., and the winner will face No. 3 Michigan two days later.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brewer firefighter, Jason Gross, is one of the few suffering from a rare, but serious side...
‘It is miserable:’ Brewer firefighter shares experience with rare, but serious side effect of COVID vaccine
Maine drug agents investigated the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs from an apartment...
Three arrested for Bangor drug trafficking
Pedestrian struck, killed in Portland
Craft fair fills the halls of the Bangor Mall this weekend
Craft fair fills the halls of the Bangor Mall this weekend
Maine’s delegation reacts to passage of infrastructure bill, shares what it means to Maine

Latest News

Ben Barr and Bryan Sidelinger brings you high school football highlights and scores
November 5 First & 5
First&Five 11/5
First&Five 11/5
The Raiders didn't lose a set in their journey to the State "C" title. They earned a...
Washington Academy celebrates State Class C Volleyball Championship
Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy has died at the age of 68.
Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy passes away after battle with cancer