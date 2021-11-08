Advertisement

Bangor Water District upgrading ozone system

General Manager Kathy Moriarty says the water is completely safe to drink and meets all water quality standards.
Faucet
Faucet(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you live in Bangor and you’ve noticed a slight discoloration in your water recently - don’t panic.

The Bangor Water District is in the process of upgrading its ozone system.

Ozone is what’s used during the water treatment process to remove the color from the water.

General Manager Kathy Moriarty says the water is completely safe to drink and meets all water quality standards.

”So, our original ozone system was put in place in 1995 so now it’s twenty some years older and it is past it’s useful life so we are updating it with a more efficient system,” Moriarty said.

Moriarty says they expect the upgrades to be finished mid-February.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brewer firefighter, Jason Gross, is one of the few suffering from a rare, but serious side...
‘It is miserable:’ Brewer firefighter shares experience with rare, but serious side effect of COVID vaccine
Maine drug agents investigated the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs from an apartment...
Three arrested for Bangor drug trafficking
Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses
The death of a child leads to a major drug bust in Oakland
Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say
Pedestrian struck, killed in Portland

Latest News

Another Gorgeous Day Tuesday
The Asa Adams School in Orono held a clinic Monday, a collaboration among PCHC, UMaine Nursing...
Asa Adams School hosts COVID vaccine clinic for kids 5-11
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Free online tool encourages early detection of lung cancer
The tax rate will decrease by one dollar.
Former chair of Bangor Water District new Bangor City Council Chair