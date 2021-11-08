Bangor Water District upgrading ozone system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you live in Bangor and you’ve noticed a slight discoloration in your water recently - don’t panic.

The Bangor Water District is in the process of upgrading its ozone system.

Ozone is what’s used during the water treatment process to remove the color from the water.

General Manager Kathy Moriarty says the water is completely safe to drink and meets all water quality standards.

”So, our original ozone system was put in place in 1995 so now it’s twenty some years older and it is past it’s useful life so we are updating it with a more efficient system,” Moriarty said.

Moriarty says they expect the upgrades to be finished mid-February.

