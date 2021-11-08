Asa Adams School hosts COVID vaccine clinic for kids 5-11

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - After a slow rollout began last week, state health officials expect that starting today, vaccination clinics for Maine children between the ages 5 and 11 will pick up steam.

The Asa Adams School in Orono held a clinic Monday, a collaboration among PCHC, UMaine Nursing students, and the school.

With his mom Becky by his side, Nolan Cerkovitz got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning.

“I think it was kind of great, because I was glad to get COVID vaccinated,” said Nolan.

“He’s just, I think excited now, you know, to be able to look ahead in the future and maybe not always have to wear masks everywhere,” said his mother.

Karen Martin is the School Nurse in Orono.

“It makes me realize that everybody is ready to, you know, put some closure on this pandemic and get back to some normalcy in their lives and get their kids vaccinated before the holidays so that they can start doing some regular things again,” she said.

Nolan was one of around 200 children to pass through the clinic.

“I’m very hopeful about it,” said Kristin Coburn, a project manager for PCHC. “I see a lot of kids excited to get their vaccines, and I think once we get this group done, there’ll be more parents who want their child to have the vaccine.”

Michaela Cisowski, a junior nursing student at UMaine, volunteered for the clinic.

“I did a lot of the adult vaccines last semester and, you know, we’ve anxiously been waiting for the kids to get approved to have their vaccinations and seeing how excited these kids are about a vaccine, fun, pretty cool,” she said.

“Definitely a unique skill because there’s that element of fear that they, you know, have to try to work with the students and with the kids,” said Kaitlin Robinson, University of Maine Nursing Coordinator. “So, just kind of knowing how to be a good distractor and being quick with the needle.”

Dozens of UMaine nursing students will volunteer at 13 other school’s clinics, just like this one, getting those shots to kids like Nolan.

