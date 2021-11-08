Another Sunny & Mild Day Again Tuesday. Changes Coming Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few clouds will move into some northern locations this evening. Overall, most of us will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be warmer than what they have been the past several nights, only dropping down near if not just below the freezing mark.

High pressure remains in place over the northeast again tomorrow. This will continue to bring mostly sunny skies & mild conditions. Highs Tuesday will be pretty similar if not just a few degrees warmer than what they were on Monday. Most spots should expect upper 50s to low 60s.

Changes come Tuesday night as a cold front passes through. This will usher us into a cooler pattern by mid-week and will also bring a quick shot of rain. Best chance of rain will be during the morning hours Wednesday. Not much moisture is expected, but a few spots could pick up close to ¼”. Rain will clear out by Wednesday afternoon; skies will brighten as high pressure moves back in and highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure remains in place for Thursday, Veteran’s Day. This will bring lots of sunshine, but also our coolest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and a few spots may hit the low 50s.

By late week, a low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes. This will bring a better & heavier chance of rain Friday and into Saturday. Winds will also be increasing especially Friday. Some gusts near the coast could top out over 40 mph. Rain should clear out by Saturday afternoon before another quick little shot of rain & even a few flakes across the north will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s. A light westerly wind is expected.

TUESDAY: Another day with lots of sunshine and mild conditions. Highs will reach the upper 50s & low 60s. Winds out of the WNW around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers coming to an end in the morning with brightening skies by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cooler. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and rain arrives by midday. Highs in the low to mid 50s & winds increasing with gusts near 40 mph possible along the coast.

SATURDAY: Rain chances in the morning. Winds die down. Highs in the 50s.

