Anah Shriners preparing for 9th annual Feztival of Trees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A holiday tradition that could win you a lot of presents is back in Bangor.

The Anah Shriners are preparing for their annual Feztival of Trees fundraiser.

60 decorated trees are available to win in the raffle this year.

Some highlights include a Patriots themed tree, Star Wars, and one is even giving away an ATV.

Starting November 18th people can go in person to the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor or head online and participate virtually.

Admission is $2 and kids under 12 get in free.

Once you see the trees, you can buy a raffle ticket for the ones you’d like to win. Everything on and under the tree is up for grabs.

“People are very excited that the event is back again, and for us it’s more than just raising money for the Shriners, it’s providing the community the experience. So, we’ve got the entire experience. Santa is going to be here every day, every minute that the Feztival is open,” said Dave Gulya, director of the Feztival of Trees.

Gulya says they recommend everyone follow current CDC guidelines.

The drawing will take place Sunday November 28th after the raffle closes.

The dates are as follows:

November 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

November 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information you can visit their website.

