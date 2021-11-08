Advertisement

Anah Shriners preparing for 9th annual Feztival of Trees

60 decorated trees are available to win in the raffle this year.
Feztival of Trees
Feztival of Trees(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A holiday tradition that could win you a lot of presents is back in Bangor.

The Anah Shriners are preparing for their annual Feztival of Trees fundraiser.

60 decorated trees are available to win in the raffle this year.

Some highlights include a Patriots themed tree, Star Wars, and one is even giving away an ATV.

Starting November 18th people can go in person to the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor or head online and participate virtually.

Admission is $2 and kids under 12 get in free.

Once you see the trees, you can buy a raffle ticket for the ones you’d like to win. Everything on and under the tree is up for grabs.

“People are very excited that the event is back again, and for us it’s more than just raising money for the Shriners, it’s providing the community the experience. So, we’ve got the entire experience. Santa is going to be here every day, every minute that the Feztival is open,” said Dave Gulya, director of the Feztival of Trees.

Gulya says they recommend everyone follow current CDC guidelines.

The drawing will take place Sunday November 28th after the raffle closes.

The dates are as follows:

November 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

November 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brewer firefighter, Jason Gross, is one of the few suffering from a rare, but serious side...
‘It is miserable:’ Brewer firefighter shares experience with rare, but serious side effect of COVID vaccine
Maine drug agents investigated the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs from an apartment...
Three arrested for Bangor drug trafficking
Police offer help as Maine school district suspends buses
The death of a child leads to a major drug bust in Oakland
Oakland child’s death leads to discovery of $700K in fentanyl, other drugs in apartment, police say
Pedestrian struck, killed in Portland

Latest News

Caring Community Cupboard
Caring Community Cupboard preparing to open in Old Town
Challenger Learning Center preparing for Veteran’s Day mission
Bangor leaf pickup starts
Bangor leaf collection starts Nov. 1
Holden Police hosting Candy from a Cop
Holden Police Dept. hosting ‘Candy from a Cop’