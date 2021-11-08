70.44% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for coronavirus

Maine (WABI) - 2,551 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,759 of those were booster shots.

70.44% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

At last check there were 212 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

72 are in critical care.

33 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come Tuesday.

