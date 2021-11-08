Advertisement

70.44% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for coronavirus

1,928,647 total vaccinations administered in our state
Latest coronavirus vaccination numbers for Maine
Latest coronavirus vaccination numbers for Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - 2,551 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,759 of those were booster shots.

70.44% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

At last check there were 212 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

72 are in critical care.

33 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come Tuesday.

