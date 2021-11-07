Advertisement

U.S. border opening to Canadians Monday, border businesses can’t wait

The U.S. and Canadian border is opening Monday to vaccinated Canadian travelers.
The U.S. and Canadian border is opening Monday to vaccinated Canadian travelers.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. and Canadian border is opening Monday to vaccinated Canadian travelers.

This will be the first time since the start of the pandemic that they will be allowed to cross for non-essential reasons.

Lisa Smith is the owner of Horn Run Brewing in Eastport.

They first opened in May of this year, and are ready for the boost of border business.

“We expect a big influx. The tourism in our area was huge but obviously it was all American tourism,” said Smith.

Growing up in Calais, she knows how much Canadian tourism means to the region.

“It’s a huge part of our economy in Washington County especially,” Smith.

“We put it out there that we’re opening and we had a lot of Canadian feedback saying can’t wait until the border opens. We can’t wait to come try when the border opens because it’s always been such a, two communities on both sides of the border but it was all one. So we’re really looking forward to seeing how that affects us and we expect a big push,” said Smith.

Business is important.

But so is seeing familiar faces.

“You know we grew up together. It’s the same community. They’re excited, they’re excited to come over, and we’re excited to have them,” said Smith.

But Lisa and her husband have another reason to celebrate.

Their daughter lives just over the border.

“Our daughter and our grandson we’ll see again on Monday. As soon as we can,” said Smith.

Governor Mills announced last month the state will give more than 5-and-a-half million dollars to dozens of charter transportation companies and businesses disrupted by the border closure.

The money comes from the federal pandemic relief fund.

The Governor says she is excited to help revive the customer base for our state.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brewer firefighter, Jason Gross, is one of the few suffering from a rare, but serious side...
‘It is miserable:’ Brewer firefighter shares experience with rare, but serious side effect of COVID vaccine
Maine drug agents investigated the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs from an apartment...
Three arrested for Bangor drug trafficking
Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
Maine Game Wardens are looking for the owner of this black, Ford F-150.
$1K reward being offered for information about dead moose left in Fort Fairfield
Terry Tucker Jr., 32, had been reported missing on June 23, after his family said they hadn't...
Remains found in Westbrook identified as man who has been missing since June

Latest News

A community in Newburgh has their sights set on a new playground.
Newburgh community has their sights set on a new playground
Another sunny day
Portland airport buys valet parking and undeveloped parcel
Pedestrian struck, killed in Portland