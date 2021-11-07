U.S. border opening to Canadians Monday, border businesses can’t wait

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. and Canadian border is opening Monday to vaccinated Canadian travelers.

This will be the first time since the start of the pandemic that they will be allowed to cross for non-essential reasons.

Lisa Smith is the owner of Horn Run Brewing in Eastport.

They first opened in May of this year, and are ready for the boost of border business.

“We expect a big influx. The tourism in our area was huge but obviously it was all American tourism,” said Smith.

Growing up in Calais, she knows how much Canadian tourism means to the region.

“It’s a huge part of our economy in Washington County especially,” Smith.

“We put it out there that we’re opening and we had a lot of Canadian feedback saying can’t wait until the border opens. We can’t wait to come try when the border opens because it’s always been such a, two communities on both sides of the border but it was all one. So we’re really looking forward to seeing how that affects us and we expect a big push,” said Smith.

Business is important.

But so is seeing familiar faces.

“You know we grew up together. It’s the same community. They’re excited, they’re excited to come over, and we’re excited to have them,” said Smith.

But Lisa and her husband have another reason to celebrate.

Their daughter lives just over the border.

“Our daughter and our grandson we’ll see again on Monday. As soon as we can,” said Smith.

Governor Mills announced last month the state will give more than 5-and-a-half million dollars to dozens of charter transportation companies and businesses disrupted by the border closure.

The money comes from the federal pandemic relief fund.

The Governor says she is excited to help revive the customer base for our state.

