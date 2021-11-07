Advertisement

Portland airport buys valet parking and undeveloped parcel

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s busiest passenger airport is taking steps to buy a parking lot, valet parking business and undeveloped land.

The Portland City Council this week approved the Portland International Jetports’ $4.5 million purchase of the 4.5-acre parcel and attached Park’N Jet operation with 350 parking spaces.

Airport Director Paul Bradbury said the goal is to restart the valet service in the immediate future.

The business closed during a travel downturn during the pandemic and never reopened.

