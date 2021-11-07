Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed in Portland

Crash happened near onramp to Casco Bay Bridge
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on Commercial Street in Portland early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 68 year-old Portland man was struck and killed near the onramp for the Casco Bay Bridge just before 1:30 a.m.

Investigators said the driver was a 51 year-old from Livermore Falls.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The names of the victim and the driver have not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Portland Police Department.

