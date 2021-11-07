Newburgh community has their sights set on a new playground

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) -A community in Newburgh has their sights set on a new playground.

Benjamin Herbest, the Pastor at the Bread of Life Community Church, says this has been a project they’ve been thinking about for years.

The only other playground in Newburgh is much older and worn down, and the church is raising funds for a new one on their property.

On Sunday, a number of local organizations partnered together to eat food, put on a car show, and donate to the project.

Between this and a Go-Fund-Me, the church has raised 3-thousand dollars towards their 15-thousand dollar goal.

This playground they have in mind, would include swings, slides, places to climb, and even a handicap swing, to encourage kids to be inclusive.

”This has been on my heart to do for a couple of years and it kind of took a back burner for awhile. About a month ago these guys just said hey we want to bless the community, we want to bless you guys with a playground. So we want to do a fundraising event, and so they just kind of like ran with it. Setting up, they’re cooking on the grill, they’ve got their cars, they’ve got their tables. They’re doing an auction over here, and they’re sending all the proceeds to the playground,” said Benjamin Herbest, Pastor of the Bread of Life Community Church.

A local contractor, BTS Property Management and Sales is donating parts and labor for a fence that will be built around the playground.

