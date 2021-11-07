Fort Fairfield man arrested in overdose case

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Fort Fairfield man is facing a drug charge after police say he did not render aid to a man who overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.

58-year-old Kyle Lovely was arrested Saturday in Fort Fairfield.

Police say they responded to a reported overdose on the morning of October 19th on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old resident who had overdosed.

During their investigation, it was discovered Lovely did not call for help as the man was overdosing, and did not render aid.

Lovely is charged with unlawful furnishing in scheduled drugs.

Police say this is the third drug related arrest in the last 30 days in Fort Fairfield stemming from an overdose incident.

To: Media Outlets From: Matthew E. Cummings, Fort Fairfield Police Chief Re: Arrest made in overdose case Date of... Posted by Fort Fairfield Police Department on Saturday, November 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.