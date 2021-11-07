Another beautiful day; rain later this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will remain over the northeast today and tomorrow. Today will be another sunny day with slightly above-average temperatures. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight; however, it won’t be as chilly as past nights. More sunshine is expected on Monday with slight above-average temperatures once again.

A weak disturbance and associated cold front will approach from the west on Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and the warmest day we have this week, with highs reaching the low 60s for some locations. The front will bring the chance of a few showers early Wednesday morning. Only light accumulations are expected.

A low pressure system will track through the region Friday and into the weekend. Heavy rain is expected on Friday and rain will continue Friday night and Saturday before tapering off Sunday morning. On average, 1-2″ of rain is forecast through Sunday, with most of it falling Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 48-55°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows 28-35°. Light west wind.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5-10 mph.

