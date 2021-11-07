70.43% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 10,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

Of those, more than 7,800 were booster shots, according to the Maine CDC.

70.43% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of Sunday morning, there were 212 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

72 are in critical care. 33 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.