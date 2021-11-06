Remains found in Westbrook identified as man who has been missing since June

WESTBROOK Maine (WMTW) - Human remains discovered on Halloween have been identified by the state medical examiner’s office to be those of a Westbrook man who had been missing since June.

Terry Tucker Jr., 32, had been reported missing on June 23, after his family said they hadn’t seen him since June 17.

Westbrook Police say a kayaker reported the remains on Oct. 31, near the intersection of East Bridge Street and Bridgton Road. Normally the banks of the Presumpscot River would have been dry and accessible on foot, but heavy rain the previous night meant that the riverbanks were underwater.

Investigators with Westbrook police and the Maine State Police examined the area and transferred the remains to the medical examiner’s office for identification and examination.

On Nov, 4, officials identified the remains as those of Terry Tucker Jr. His death is not considered suspicious, and the investigation into his death is now closed.

