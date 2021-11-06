Maine’s delegation reacts to passage of infrastructure bill, shares what it means to Maine

Maine (WABI) - Members of Maine’s delegation are celebrating the House passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

It’s set to bring $1.3 billion to Maine for federal-aid highway apportioned programs over five years.

It will help construct, build, and maintain its roads and highways.

“We always have to take care of our rural roads and mobility so we can make sure you can get there from here but you also need to make sure the there that you’re going to is a place you want to be and I think the discretionary programs could allow us to do that,” said Commissioner of the Maine DOT Bruce Van Note.

The bill also sets aside $225 million for bridge construction, maintenance and repair as well as broadband, clean water and electric vehicles.

Senator Angus King says this will bring incredible change to Maine communities.

He released a statement saying in part, “I’m most excited by the legislation’s unprecedented broadband investments, which will drastically increase access to high-speed, affordable broadband and help to ensure that every Maine person can engage in the 21st century economy, no matter where they live.”

Senator Susan Collins echoed King’s sentiments highlighting the $65 billion investment in broadband to rural and underserved areas throughout the country.

In a statement she said, “After months of working night and day, our bipartisan negotiations resulted in a truly transformational package for our country that will make the most significant investment in American infrastructure since the establishment of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s.”

“It will allow us to do things like invest in our villages and downtowns, the place where people walk at pedestrian scale and those kinds of things,” Van Note said.

Congressman Jared Golden shared King and Collin’s excitement applauding the passage of the bipartisan bill saying, ”This bill will create and support Maine construction jobs and it’s a clear win for our state and the entire country.”

The bill now heads to President Biden for his signature.

