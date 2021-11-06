Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 703 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

The Maine CDC is reporting additional deaths in Penobscot, Androscoggin, and Franklin counties.
The Maine CDC is reporting additional deaths in Penobscot, Androscoggin, and Franklin counties.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is reporting additional deaths in Penobscot, Androscoggin, and Franklin counties.

There are 703 new cases being reported Saturday.

More than 10,500 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered.

More than 8,700 of those were booster shots.

More than 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

Kennebec County has 81 new cases.

There are 64 in Penobscot, 54 in Somerset, and 39 in Aroostook.

As of Saturday morning, 223 are currently hospitalized with the virus.

78 are in critical care. 38 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
Brewer firefighter, Jason Gross, is one of the few suffering from a rare, but serious side...
‘It is miserable:’ Brewer firefighter shares experience with rare, but serious side effect of COVID vaccine
Mills announces more than $30M to help Mainers get through winter.
Governor Mills announces plan for money to help Mainers get through winter
Data reflects Maine CDC case investigations starting Saturday
692 new COVID cases, four additional deaths according to Maine CDC
Maine State Police are currently investigating an incident in Machias.
State Police investigate after body found in Machias

Latest News

Brewer firefighter, Jason Gross, is one of the few suffering from a rare, but serious side...
‘It is miserable:’ Brewer firefighter shares experience with rare, but serious side effect of COVID vaccine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
606 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths
There are 161 outbreaks and more than 3,300 cases in the last 30 days.
COVID-19 cases at Maine schools going up
As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 arrive in Maine - the work to...
Youngest Mainers could be vaccine eligible by next year