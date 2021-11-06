Maine CDC reports 703 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is reporting additional deaths in Penobscot, Androscoggin, and Franklin counties.

There are 703 new cases being reported Saturday.

More than 10,500 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered.

More than 8,700 of those were booster shots.

More than 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

Kennebec County has 81 new cases.

There are 64 in Penobscot, 54 in Somerset, and 39 in Aroostook.

As of Saturday morning, 223 are currently hospitalized with the virus.

78 are in critical care. 38 are on a ventilator.

